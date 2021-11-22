Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) A woman and a man were held in Bhiwandi in Thane for allegedly operating a sex racket in the garb of a spa, police said on Monday.

The two, who were held under PITA Act on Saturday, used to force the women staffers there to indulge in prostitution, a Kongaon police station official said.

