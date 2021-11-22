Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker has launched the Y74s smartphone in the Chinese market. The device looks identical to the Vivo Y76s which was introduced in the home country earlier this year. The handset is currently listed on the Vivo China website in Galaxy Blue and Starry Night Black colours. The company is yet to announce the global availability of Vivo Y74s. The smartphone is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,800) for the sole 8GB + 256GB model. Vivo V21 Neon Spark Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 29,990.

Vivo Y74s (Photo Credits: Vivo)

In terms of specifications, Vivo Y74s features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset sports a dual rear camera module consisting of a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary snapper. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

