Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI): United States Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin on Thursday urged women students to show compassion, stand up for people in need and giving back to communities was a wonderful form of transformational leadership.

After presenting the diplomas to 442 women students at Islamiah Women's Arts and Science College in Vaniyambadi, Tirupathur on their 21st Graduation Ceremony, she said, "whether it is at home, locally, nationally, or globally, I urge you heed to the advice of American author, poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. "Become what you respect, mirror what you admire."

Islamiah Women's Arts and Science College was established by the Vaniyambadi Muslim Educational Society, a century-old organisation catering to the needs of socially marginalised and financially underprivileged people of the region.

The Vaniyambadi Muslim Educational Society in 2009 inked a partnership with the US Consulate, Chennai and the US Embassy in New Delhi to hold English Access Micro-scholarship Programme for economically disadvantaged students aged between 13 and 23 years.

Over the last 13 years, over 450 students have successfully completed the programme. The programme aims to help underserved school students between 13 and 23 years, develop communication in English, leadership skills besides celebrating the shared values of the United States and India.

