Gangtok, Apr 14 (PTI) Sikkim Police arrested a man from neighbouring West Bengal in connection with the burglary case reported from a house in Nam Nang area here on April 11, an officer said on Thursday.

A man had filed a case with Sadar Police station here stating that Rs 12 lakh in cash, 150 gm of gold, watches and mobile phones were stolen from his house.

Superintendent of Police, Gangtok Tenzing Loden Lepcha told PTI that police arrested Bushan T Khatri from West Bengal border Rangpo in connection with the burglary and recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash and 50 gm of stolen gold from his possession.

The SP said Khatri was a hardened criminal. After committing burglaries in Sikkim he used to flee to his house at Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal. Khatri has committed five burglaries in Sikkim and looted around Rs 22 lakh in cash and other valuables, the SP added.

