New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Silver futures on Friday dropped by Rs 614 to Rs 48,025 per kg as participants reduced their bets on weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery tumbled by Rs 614, or 1.26 per cent, to Rs 48,025 per kg in a business turnover of 11,485 lots.

Similarly, silver for September delivery fell by Rs 622, or 1.26 per cent, to Rs 48,855 per kg in a business turnover of 1,592 lots.

Analysts said weak trends in overseas markets mainly kept pressure on silver prices in the domestic market.

In the international market, silver traded 1.25 per cent lower at USD 17.70 per ounce in New York. PTI

