Guwahati, June 12: Assam state lottery results for Friday, June 12, will be announced online on the official Assam State Lottery website assamlotteries.com. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets can visit the official website and check if they are lucky enough to win in any of the three lotteries that are held in the state every day. In Assam, a total of three lotteries are held every day. The Assam Lotteries are been organised throughout the week. All the three lotteries have different names for different days. The three state lotteries in Assam for Friday include 'Assam Future Tender', 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best'.

The result for 'Assam Future Tender' will be announced at 12 noon. The results for other lotteries named 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be announced at 5 pm and 8 pm on Friday, June 12 respectively. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' announces the state lotteries in Assam. The winners have to follow several rules after they win the prize money. An individual winning more than Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

