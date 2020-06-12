HMD Global owned Nokia Mobiles will be launching the Nokia 5310 feature phone in India on June 16, 2020. Previously, the feature phone was launched in the global market earlier this year in March alongside Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3. This information was confirmed by the phone maker through its official Twitter handle by stating countdown for the launch date in India. Notably, the Nokia 5310 phone is essentially a refreshed version of the classic retro Nokia 5310 Xpress Music which was introduced way back in 2007. Latest News | Nokia Resumes Operations at TN Plant After 1-week Suspension.

Apart from this, Nokia too has upgraded its Indian website that highlights several features of Nokia 5310 along with its design. The landing page on Nokia's website also gets a Sign me up option for the interested customers to keep them updated about the phone. It is important to note that the company hasn't revealed any launch date yet. As of now, we only know that HMD Global will be launching the Nokia 5310 smartphone in India.

We’re bringing the iconic music phone back! 5 days to go. Stay tuned so you #NeverMissABeat #Nokia5310 To know more, visit: https://t.co/Is37iVAdWr pic.twitter.com/5YKOjXcU8R — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) June 11, 2020

Coming to the specifications, Nokia 5310 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek MT6260A chipset which is clubbed with 8MB of RAM and 16MB of onboard storage. The company also offers memory expansion provision up to 32GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on the Series 30+ operating system. Additionally, the smartphone will come loaded with a single VGA camera at the rear. The handset will be backed by a 1200mAh battery. Apart from this, the phone will come with features like Bluetooth 3.0, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, and a micro USB slot and much more. The phone comes in two colour options - White-Red and Black-Red.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).