Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said on Wednesday that the situation in Ekbalpore-Mominpore area was absolutely normal, adding that the prohibitory orders there would be extended for four more days.

Goyal said five cases had been lodged and 45 people were arrested so far after the area witnessed clashes between two communities over disrespect towards a religious flag earlier this week.

"In the entire incident, only two civilians met with minor injuries. Some police personnel were also injured," he told reporters at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

The clash happened at multiple places. Reinforcement and senior police officials rushed to the spot and intervened effectively to ensure safety and security of the people, according to the officer.

He added that a search was to identify more trouble-mongers from CCTV footage.

"There's absolutely normalcy in the area," he said. "We've decided to extend Section 144 for four more days till October 16."

Section 144, which prohibits large public gatherings, has been in place in the Ekbalpore area since Monday.

"I would request people having any complaint can approach the local police station or dial 100," the officer said.

He added that they would comply with the Calcutta High Court order, which directed police to form a special investigative team to probe into the matter.

