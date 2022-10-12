BBK Group-owned iQOO will launch the Neo 7 smartphone on October 20, 2022. The company has teased the handset online, revealing its launch date and design. The teaser also reveals an orange colour option. The launch event will take place on the above-mentioned date at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Pre-bookings of the device will commence on the same day. iQOO Neo 7 Tipped To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

iQOO Neo 7 seems to have a similar rear panel to that of its predecessor in the Neo 6. The design of the camera module looks different. The camera system will carry three lenses and an LED flash. It will be offered with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. iQOO Neo 7 Launch Date Tipped Online, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

iQOO Neo 7 is tipped to come with an FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. For optics, the handset could sport a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX 766V sensor. The device is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

