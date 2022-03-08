New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday organised an event to mark International Women's Day and recognise the accomplishments made by women in the skill ecosystem and honour them for their active participation in augmenting India's economic growth.

Over 100 women were felicitated on the occasion, including state-level champions in IndiaSkills, Craftsmen Training Scheme and others.

Also Read | Apple Event 2022 Live News Updates: iPhone SE 5G, 27-Inch 7K Display, iPad Air 5 Launch Expected Tonight.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of 21 National Institutes for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) extension centres in National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) to promote entrepreneurship across the country.

NIESBUD will conduct an entrepreneurship awareness programme followed by an entrepreneurship development programme for the NSTI trainees to inculcate entrepreneurial competencies to create future entrepreneurs.

Also Read | Apple's New iPad Air Likely To Come With Silicon M1 Processor: Report.

Addressing the event, Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajesh Aggarwal highlighted that women of the country have truly broken the barriers of inequalities and exclusion, came forward to fulfil their aspirations, strengthened their support towards society, and been strongly involved in augmenting the economic growth.

"My recommendation would be that along with the hashtag #BreaktheBias, we should add #BringBacktheWomen as they come at the forefront by combating the stereotypes, eliminating inequalities and exclusion, this is true Nari Shakti," the secretary added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)