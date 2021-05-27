New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Skoda Auto India on Thursday said it has extended warranty and maintenance services for its vehicles till July 31, 2021, in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The extension is applicable to vehicles with warranty, 'Schedule Maintenance Services' and 'SuperCare Maintenance Plans' due between April and June, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the step, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said the company's priority is to provide continued support to its customers during such unprecedented times.

"Hence, we have decided to extend our warranty, Schedule Maintenance Services and SuperCare Maintenance Plans, which were due between April and June, to July 31, 2021," he added.

Hollis further said the company is also extending its roadside assistance policies, which would otherwise expire between April and May, until June 30, 2021. HRS hrs

