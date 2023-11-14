Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Gulf-based aviation services provider Sky One on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Libyan carrier Fly Oya to acquire "substantial stake" in the airline.

The company also announced signing an agreement to acquire stakes in Bucharest (Romania)-based independent airport ground handling services provider Uplift Airport Services SRL.

Also Read | Happy Kali Puja 2023 Messages, Wishes and Greetings for Family and Friends.

Sky One did not provide any financial details about the two deals. However, the company said it will acquire substantial stake in Fly Oya.

Apart from three destinations within Libya -- Tripoli, Sebha and Ghat, Fly Oya currently flies to Alexandria, Dubai, Jeddah, and Istanbul, according a Sky One release.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Air Pollution: Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Other Cities Suffers 'Severe' Category Air Quality After Diwali Celebrations (Watch Video).

"Fly Oya is a significant property with sizeable assets that we have acquired. We see Fly Oya as an integral part of our journey to enhance our aviation offering throughout the globe," said Jaideep Mirchandani, Chairman of Sky One.

"We are thrilled to join hands with Sky One. This partnership opens many new opportunities and possibilities for us. Together, we aim to enhance our services," said Fly Oya's Chairman Osama Aboukraza.

Uplift Airport Services SRL, as per the release, is licensed to provide full services for passengers and aircraft such as ramp, cargo, ticketing, and catering handling services along with general aviation services for various types of flights, including business, VIP, and military operations.

"We see this association as part of Sky One's commitment to offering a one-stop solution to airlines of all sizes. We believe that Uplift Airport Services would be the perfect addition to the company portfolio. The acquisition would represent a significant step forward in our expansion plans and aligns with our mission to provide a comprehensive suite of services to airlines worldwide," said Mirchandani.

"We are confident that this partnership will not only boost our growth but also enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry (as well)," he added.

"Sky One will continue to pursue its strategy of expanding organically as well as through acquisitions," he said.

"Our team is excited to work (and) become a part of the Sky One Group," said Catalin Ilie, General Manager at Uplift Airport Services SRL.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)