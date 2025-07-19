Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that the country will remain united and intact only when everyone receives social justice.

He also emphasised that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's thinking on social justice should be that of every citizen of the country.

Gehlot told the media after a meeting with officials from the Other Backward Classes Department at the Congress State Headquarters here, "The people of the country know Rahul Gandhi's agenda. He is openly speaking about social justice both inside and outside the Parliament. I believe that social justice, in my view, Rahul Gandhi's agenda, Rahul Gandhi's thinking should be that of every citizen of the country, only then will the country become strong."

He added, "We talk about (India) becoming a Vishwa Guru (world leader). It will become a Vishwa Guru only when people of all castes, all religions will remain united and will remain united only when social justice is achieved. If there is discrimination on the basis of caste, untouchability, then how will it become a Vishwa Guru?"

Gehlot said, "The country will remain united only then. When we remain united and unbroken, then everyone will get social justice."

Earlier in his address at the event, Gehlot targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the caste census and 'Ram'. Gehlot remarked that there is a lot of difference between what BJP leaders say and what they do, expressing fears that after the Bihar assembly elections, an excuse may be made for not conducting the caste census.

Referring to the use of the word 'Ram' in the names of Congress leaders, Gehlot asked, "How many BJP leaders have Ram written in their names. Is Ram ours or yours? You have taken over Ram. By taking to the streets, setting fires, inciting riots. Their Ram is that one. Our Ram is Maryada Purushottam Ram. There is this much difference."

