Jamshedpur, Jan 30 (PTI) Jamshedpur is all set to have air connectivity with Kolkata when Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate a flight between the two cities on Tuesday under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

Ahmedabad-based airlines IndiaOne Air on Monday said it will expand its connectivity in Jharkhand and West Bengal by commencing its flight.

Soren will inaugurate the flight at Sonari Aerodrome.

A single-engine nine-seater Grand Caravan Ex (C208B) will be operated on the route.

