Puducherry, Jan 24 (PTI): Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan who is also holding additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry would unfurl the national flag on Republic Day in both the places.

An official source told PTI on Monday that Soundararajan would first unfurl the flag at Telangana and fly to Puducherry to unfurl the flag here.

When Lt General (retd) A K Singh was Administrator of Andaman and Nicobar Islands he was entrusted with the additional responsibility of being Lieuteanant Governor of Puducherry in 2014 with Puducherry not having a regular incumbent in the post of Lt Governor then after Virendra Kataria was replaced by Singh in 2014. However, Singh unfurled the flag at Andaman and let the then Chief Minister N Rangasamy to hoist the flag in Puducherry in 2015. But now, Soundararajan is hoisting the flag in Telangana and Puducherry. She is perhaps the only incumbent in the gubernatorial post in the country to have the uncommon opportunity of hoisting the national flag in two places. Soundararajan succeeded Kiran Bedi who was shunted out of Puducherry where she was Lieutenant Governor from 2016 to 2021.

