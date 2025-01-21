Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) South Indian Bank on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent increase in its December quarter net profit to Rs 341.87 crore.

The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 305.36 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

Its core net interest income rose 6.13 per cent to Rs 869.26 crore during the reporting quarter as net interest margins stayed flat at 3.17 per cent, and loans grew 11.95 per cent.

Its managing director and chief executive P R Seshadri said the bank wants to expand the NIM by changing the mix of loans as it does not see any ease from the cost of funds.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

He said the bank will focus on small ticket advances to the micro, small and medium enterprises, global education loans and mid-market housing to grow the NIMs going forward

It has some headroom to grow the high-margin personal loan book, but will be circumspect on the same given the overall issues in the sector, he said.

The bank's gross non-performing assets ratio came down to 4.30 per cent from the year-ago period's 4.74 per cent.

There was a 36 per cent increase in provisions excluding tax at Rs 66.04 crore for the reporting quarter.

The overall capital adequacy stood at 18 per cent as of December 2024, and the MD said the bank is well capitalized to not require an infusion for the next 18 months.

South Indian Bank shares closed 4.48 per cent down at Rs 25.80 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, as against a 1.60 per cent correction on the benchmark.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)