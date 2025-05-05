New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday ordered the installation of mist sprayers and water sprinklers on electric poles along central verges and roads in 13 identified pollution hotspots.

Infrastructure and civic agencies have been directed to deploy mechanical water sprinklers and anti-smog guns at regular intervals, especially in vulnerable areas.

"This is about enforcement, not announcements," Sirsa said and added the agencies would be directly accountable for visible and verifiable dust-suppression measures at the ground level.

"Delhi's fight against air pollution demands not just planning but daily execution," he said.

The move comes as part of the Delhi government's implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and follows the identification of pollution hotspots by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Sirsa said earlier pilot projects by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had shown promising results.

"Electric poles on central verges provide a structurally suitable and spatially distributed base for these mist spray systems without requiring additional infrastructure," he said.

The environment department has specified technical standards for the sprinklers, including the use of 50-100 micron mist jets operating at 0.45-0.65 MPa (megapascal) pressure.

The goal is to suppress PM2.5 and PM10 particles at the source, particularly along high-traffic corridors and urban construction zones.

The agencies have been asked to ensure dust-free roads, intersections and central verges in hotspot zones through routine mist spraying and mechanised sweeping.

Designated pollution control officers in each agency will monitor daily compliance and submit progress reports while the environment department will conduct surprise inspections.

The minister also emphasised that this shift marked a transition from policy formulation to on-ground enforcement.

The Delhi government remains committed to protecting public health and institutionalising sustainable air quality measures through coordinated inter-agency action, Sirsa said.

