Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the state government would launch a palliative care campaign shortly, aimed at offering doorstep medical services to the elderly and patients across the state.

Agency News PTI| Jun 26, 2025 10:04 PM IST
Latest News | State Govt to Launch Palliative Care Campaign Shortly: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jun 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the state government would launch a palliative care campaign shortly, aimed at offering doorstep medical services to the elderly and patients across the state.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Health Department here.

During the meeting, the CM directed the officials to identify the eligible beneficiaries for palliative care with a special focus on elderly persons requiring home-based health care.

He said that ASHA workers and community health officers (CHOs) will identify the beneficiaries, and a team comprising medical officers and physiotherapists from Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthan, along with CHOs, will visit the shortlisted beneficiaries to finalise the treatment plan.

"The identification and planning process will be completed within three months of launch," he added.

CM said that palliative and elderly care hubs would be established at Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthan, where two medical officers, two nurses, one physiotherapist and a counsellor will provide healthcare.

"The team will also visit the homes of the beneficiaries quarterly to monitor and support the beneficiaries," he said.

    Shimla, Jun 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the state government would launch a palliative care campaign shortly, aimed at offering doorstep medical services to the elderly and patients across the state.

    He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Health Department here.

    During the meeting, the CM directed the officials to identify the eligible beneficiaries for palliative care with a special focus on elderly persons requiring home-based health care.

    He said that ASHA workers and community health officers (CHOs) will identify the beneficiaries, and a team comprising medical officers and physiotherapists from Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthan, along with CHOs, will visit the shortlisted beneficiaries to finalise the treatment plan.

    "The identification and planning process will be completed within three months of launch," he added.

    CM said that palliative and elderly care hubs would be established at Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthan, where two medical officers, two nurses, one physiotherapist and a counsellor will provide healthcare.

    "The team will also visit the homes of the beneficiaries quarterly to monitor and support the beneficiaries," he said.

    CM also reviewed HIMCARE and Ayushman Bharat Scheme and directed to ensure linking of the beneficiaries with Him Parivar number. He said that new HIMCARE applicants will be able to apply for enrollment under the scheme quarterly, and cards will be issued in the last month of each quarter.

    "Additionally, the Principals of Medical Colleges and Medical Superintendent will also be empowered to recommend the issuance of Himcare cards for up to 100 critical patients within their respective hospitals. The state government will also establish 49 new dialysis centres in Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthans with an estimated cost of Rs. 41.62 crores," said the CM.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    CM also reviewed HIMCARE and Ayushman Bharat Scheme and directed to ensure linking of the beneficiaries with Him Parivar number. He said that new HIMCARE applicants will be able to apply for enrollment under the scheme quarterly, and cards will be issued in the last month of each quarter.

    "Additionally, the Principals of Medical Colleges and Medical Superintendent will also be empowered to recommend the issuance of Himcare cards for up to 100 critical patients within their respective hospitals. The state government will also establish 49 new dialysis centres in Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthans with an estimated cost of Rs. 41.62 crores," said the CM.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

