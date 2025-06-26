Latest News | State Govt to Launch Palliative Care Campaign Shortly: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jun 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the state government would launch a palliative care campaign shortly, aimed at offering doorstep medical services to the elderly and patients across the state.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Health Department here.

Also Read | What Are the New Metro Compensation Rules in India? Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Enhances Payouts for Death and Severe Injuries; Check Details.

During the meeting, the CM directed the officials to identify the eligible beneficiaries for palliative care with a special focus on elderly persons requiring home-based health care.

He said that ASHA workers and community health officers (CHOs) will identify the beneficiaries, and a team comprising medical officers and physiotherapists from Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthan, along with CHOs, will visit the shortlisted beneficiaries to finalise the treatment plan.

Also Read | Is June 27 Public Holiday in Odisha for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra? Will Schools and Banks Remain Open or Closed? All You Need To Know.

"The identification and planning process will be completed within three months of launch," he added.

CM said that palliative and elderly care hubs would be established at Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthan, where two medical officers, two nurses, one physiotherapist and a counsellor will provide healthcare.

"The team will also visit the homes of the beneficiaries quarterly to monitor and support the beneficiaries," he said.

CM alsore This Delicious Egg Variation (Watch Video)" /> Korean Mayak ‘Drug’ Eggs Recipe: How To Make the Flavour-Packed Delight at Home? Step-by-Step Guide To Prepare This Delicious Egg Variation (Watch Video)