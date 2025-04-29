New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday said its subsidiary has acquired four approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) for the US market from Nostrum Laboratories, Inc for USD 2.07 million.

Strides Pharma Inc, a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in the US, has acquired the ANDAs.

The portfolio consists of liquids and immediate-release solid orals, which are in the therapeutic segment to treat infections associated with UTIs (urinary tract infections), pain management, allergy symptoms, attention deficit disorder (ADD/ ADHD) and narcolepsy, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Total consideration for acquisition of the said ANDAs is USD 2.075 million (Rs 176 million).

As per IQVIA data, the cumulative market size for the acquired portfolio is around USD 57 million.

"Two ANDAs acquired are commercial products and expected to be launched within 12 months. With access to these products, Strides will expand its portfolio of niche and difficult-to-manufacture products," it said.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday ended 1.61 per cent down at Rs 652.55 apiece on the BSE.

