New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Stringent tax policies and categorisation of wine as an alcoholic beverage have affected the growth of the wine industry in India, a wine manufacturer has said.

"In India, wine is considered an alcoholic beverage, unlike in Western countries. This categorisation has posed innumerable challenges to wine manufacturers and retailers," Puja Sekhri, Director of Fratelli Wines Private Limited, said in a statement.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

Sekhri said the stringent tax policies, inter-state policies and currency fluctuations have significantly affected the growth of the wine industry in India.

Winemakers from across the country, at the Vinexpo India and Sial India Summit last week, discussed the need for friendly policies to propel the wine market in India.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

The two events saw the participation of over 20 ambassadors and 300 exhibitors, who showcased a wide range of wines by national and international winemakers.

"Not only India is now the biggest market in the world, with over 1.4 billion inhabitants, but the appetite of the middle class for new and innovative products is amazing," said Nicola Trentesaux, Director, SIAL Group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)