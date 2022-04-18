New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Digital infrastructure provider Summit Digitel on Monday announced a pact with Bharti Airtel under which the telecom operator will utilise Summit Digitel's tower infrastructure as part of its wireless network rollouts.

Connectivity would reinvent and redefine everything, from how businesses are operated to the way people stay connected, CEO of Summit Digitel Dhananjay Joshi said commenting on the agreement.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Court Extends NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Judicial Custody Till April 22.

"It is our commitment to provide outstanding services to Airtel that result in uninterrupted service across the entire nation," Joshi added.

The financial details were not disclosed.

Also Read | Sensex Sinks 1,172 Points; Infosys Records Worst Slump in Two Years.

"We are pleased to partner with Summit Digitel and leverage their passive infrastructure as we expand our high-speed networks across the country," Bharti Airtel's Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon said.

"We look forward to a longstanding partnership with Summit Digitel," he added.

Summit manages over 1,51,000 active sites.

While providing pan-India coverage for 4G, the towers are strategically located for the implementation of 5G, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)