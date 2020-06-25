Chennai, June 25 (PTI) Sundram Fasteners Ltd on Thursday said its powertrain components division has bagged the GM Supplier of the Year award for the seventh time.

"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve -- and these award winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations", GM Vice President (global purchasing and supply chain), Shilpan Amin said. General Motors has recognized 116 of the best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently created outstanding value or introduced innovations. The company bagged the award at an event held on June 24, city-based Sundram Fasteners Ltd said. Commenting on winning the award, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, MD, Arathi Krishna said, ".. we are delighted to receive this award for the 7th time from a highly esteemed and demanding customer like GM."

Also Read | Samsung 2020 QLED 8K TVs to Be Launched in India Next Week: Report.

"This (award) validates our product consistency and quality. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)