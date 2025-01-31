New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Economic Survey on Friday pitched for addressing challenges being faced by textile exporters such as complex procedures to promote the sector's growth.

It said unlike its competitor countries like China and Vietnam, India's textile exporters are constrained by complex procedures.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Nirmala Sitharaman To Announce Official 8th CPC Implementation Date in Union Budget 2025? Check Details Here.

"In India, textile exporters are constrained by complex procedures, which, for instance, require exporters to meticulously account for every square centimetre of fabric, buttons and zippers used," it said.

It added that simplification, consolidation, and elimination of processes that consume the financial and managerial bandwidth of our exporters is a low-hanging fruit, it said.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1000 Credit Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Steps To Apply.

Emphasising that this is the "Time to be deft about our warp and weft!" the survey said, "addressing these challenges can significantly reduce costs and ease the burden on exporters, helping them become more efficient and competitive.

Further, it said in general, the costs for the textile industry are likely to rise over the coming years and a global structural shift towards sustainable sourcing would drive this.

Often, such a shift is necessitated by regulatory changes. The EU, for instance, has as many as 16 pieces of legislation spanning the entire fashion value chain, which came into force between 2021 and 2024.

As the EU accounts for nearly 20 per cent of India's exports, such a shift poses a challenge for small enterprises who need to shift to environmentally sustainable production methods, it added.

Commenting on the survey, Rumki Majumdar, Economist at Deloitte, said that exports have been a concern, but the sector remains agile.

"The services industry has been a key driver of growth, while India's exports, despite global challenges, have expanded into new and diverse markets," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)