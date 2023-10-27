New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group has bagged an order for a 50.4 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy.

The company didn't disclose the value of the order.

Suzlon will install 16 wind turbine generators with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower of its new product with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each, according to a statement.

It has announced the order of the 3 MW product series for the development of a 50.4 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy.

The project is located in Dwarka district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. It will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

"With significant experience in conceptualising, building, and developing renewable energy assets, we embark on our wind energy journey and look forward to creating many more landmark projects in the future," Naresh Mansukhani, Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Green Energy, said.

