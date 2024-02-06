New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Switzerland-based software company Swiss GRC Tuesday announced the launch of its operations in India and expects a revenue of USD 10 million (about Rs 83 crore) in FY2025.

SwissGRC co-founder and CEO Besfort Kuqi said India has a complex regulatory landscape and industry-specific regulatory compliance requirements, and it is also bringing an increased emphasis on corporate governance.

"SwissGRC can help Indian entities navigate this growing landscape safely. We have been getting leads from Indian companies, and Channel partner enquiries have increased in the past year," he said while announcing the launch of its operations in India.

"We have already appointed resellers and implementation partners in India. We are targeting 4-5 channel partners to reach USD 10 million in FY 2025. We should be ready in 2-3 months to start operating.

"BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) is our main target, but sectors like healthcare, IT and technology, manufacturing, telecom, and energy also need to improve their GRC frameworks," Kuqi said.

Its General Manager, MEA and APAC (Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific), Rajeev Dutt said, "Swiss GRC differentiates from the other players for its aggressive pricing, local data centres, and relatively lesser implementation time frames. There's a dearth of GRC vendors in the Indian market, especially at the level of our price points and facilities we want to fill the gap and also contribute to Make in India".

SwissGRC will have its data centres in Microsoft Azure, and off-site premises will be located in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Subscription plans will start from 25,000 USD/year, he added.

SwissGRC, which provides governance, risk, and compliance solutions, has offices in Germany, the UK and the UAE.

