New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Synergy Marine Group has started growing vegetables on its vessels on a pilot basis using technology provided by Agwa.

"As part of a pilot project, Synergy's managed Suezmax tanker 'EFFIE MAERSK' has been using Agwa's cutting-edge AI-directed cultivation devices since September," according to a statement on Thursday.

These units, which are about the same size as standard refrigerators or wine coolers, allow the crew to enjoy freshly picked vegetables in the middle of the ocean, it added.

Eli Feiglin, Chief Commercial Officer of Agwa, said, "The fully automated process allows crews to enjoy fresh greens and herbs without the need for special skills or substantial time commitment."

The self-contained units use artificial intelligence, cameras and sensors to regulate environmental factors such as ultraviolet light, water, fertiliser and temperature.

By maintaining optimal conditions for plant growth, the AI ensures that the vegetables grow efficiently.

Captain Rajesh Unni, Synergy's founder and Chairman, said, "Agwa's technology allows us to serve fresher, healthier food onboard, directly enhancing crew welfare. This innovation also reduces food waste and delivers real-time benefits for the crew, aligning with our shared commitment to a greener, more sustainable maritime industry."

