New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Syngene International on Monday said that Jonathan Hunt has stepped down as MD & CEO as well as from the company's board with immediate effect to pursue other opportunities.

Consequent to this, the Board has appointed Peter Bains as the CEO Designate, the contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) said in a statement.

Both changes are effective February 10, it added.

Commenting on the announcement, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Non-Executive Chairperson, Syngene International, said, "After almost 10 years with Syngene International as MD & CEO, Jonathan Hunt will be leaving to pursue other opportunities. The Board thanks Jonathan for his many contributions to the growth of the Syngene business since April 2016 and its impressive value enhancement over the last decade and wishes him well in his future endeavours."

Bains has over three decades of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

He also served as CEO of Syngene from June 2010 to March 2016 and was instrumental in creating a strong foundation for the business and taking it public in 2015.

His deep domain experience, knowledge, and familiarity with the business, together with his leadership acumen makes him eminently qualified to step into this role, Syngene International said.

