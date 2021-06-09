New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A task force for reducing the compliance burden for citizens and business has been constituted by the commerce department, according to the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

DGTR, an investigation arm of the department, deals with issues related to anti-dumping, safeguard and countervailing duties.

The terms of reference for the task force include reviewing all existing rules; processes and procedures; ensuring that these are kept simple; and ensuring that all interfaces/ processes are completely online.

They also include identifying regulations with provisions for criminal liability and ensuring de-criminalisation of such cases wherever possible.

A stakeholder consultation of the task force was called on June 10, it said.

"You all are accordingly requested to participate and offer your views and suggestions for simplification of rules, processes and procedures related to DGTR organisation in order to make them simpler and user-friendly," it added.

Representatives from Export Inspection Council, Agriculture and Processed Food Production Export Development Authority), Marine Products Export Development Authority, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, DGTR and special economic zones are part of the task force. HRS hrs

