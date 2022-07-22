New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Tata Motors on Friday said it has bagged an order for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) as part of a tender by Convergence Energy Services Ltd.

The auto major will supply, operate and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, 12-metre fully-built electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Best Deals on Apple, OnePlus & Other Smartphones.

"The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles," Tata Motors Vice President (Product Line – Buses) Rohit Srivastava said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company has already supplied more than 650 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 39 million kilometres.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 5G Pre-Order To Begin Today in India, Check Details Here.

Delhi Transport Corporation MD Neeraj Semwal said the induction of the environment-friendly buses will help largely in reducing air pollution and benefit millions of citizens.

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) MD and CEO Mahua Acharya said the Delhi Government has shown exemplary leadership in transitioning over to electric buses. "We are fortunate to have benefited from this and are thankful to Tata Motors in their generous collaboration," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)