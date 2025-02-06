New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Tata Power on Thursday said it has restored the operations of unit 5 at its Trombay Thermal Power Station in Mumbai, which was affected due to a fire incident in September last year.

The unit was affected by fire in the cable vault on September 23, 2024, Tata Power said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

The company "has successfully restored unit 5 (500 MW) at its Trombay Thermal Power Station in record time ensuring power supply to the grid after a fire in the cable vault on September 23, 2024", it said.

The fire had temporarily disrupted operations, but Tata Power's Trombay team, in coordination with fire safety authorities, quickly contained the incident, assessed the damage, and executed a rapid restoration plan, ensuring minimal disruption to power supply.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill 2025 Date: When Will New IT Bill Be Introduced in Parliament? What Are the Expectations?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)