New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet will receive the USIBC Global Leadership Award this year, business advocacy group USIBC said on Tuesday.

"Every year, the USIBC Global Leadership Awards are conferred upon executives in recognition of outstanding leadership and for promoting Indo-US trade and business," Washington-based US-India Business Council (USIBC) said.

It added that this year, the prestigious annual award would be presented to Jim Taiclet, chief executive of Lockheed Martin and co-chair of the US-India CEO Forum, and Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of the Tata group and co-chair of the US-India CEO Forum.

The earlier receivers of this award include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Google CEO Adena Friedman, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Founder and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi.

"I'm honoured to receive the USIBC's Global Leadership Awards at a time when the Council's work to connect business with governments in the US and India has never been more critical," said Taiclet.

Chandrasekaran said, "It is a great honour and privilege to receive the Global Leadership Awards. My thanks to the USIBC for this award and their ongoing efforts to build a better future for the India-US partnership especially in these challenging times."

