Guwahati, Dec 10 (PTI) Education start-up Teachmint on Thursday said it has enrolled over 2.4 lakh teachers in more than 1,000 cities, towns and villages across the country in the last seven months for providing digital teaching solutions.

The company has witnessed 75 per cent of enrolments coming from tier-II cities and beyond, including rural areas, ranging from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it said.

"Since its launch in May 2020, Teachmint has enrolled 2.4 lakh teachers on its platform and is witnessing an inflow of 50,000 teacher enrollments every month," the Bengaluru- based firm said.

"We are working tirelessly to deliver two-way video communication and operating a full suite of teacher-student learning workflow, including value-added services," Teachmint co-founder and CEO Mihir Gupta said.

Along with Gupta, Teachmint was founded by Payoj Jain, Divyansh Bordia and Anshuman Kumar, all of whom are either graduates of IIT-Bombay or IIT-Delhi.

The company has already raised Rs 28.3 crore in two rounds of funding from marquee investors Lightspeed India, Better Capital and Titan Capital, the statement said.

