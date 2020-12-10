Oppo Reno5 series is likely to be launched today. Ahead of the launch, specifications of Oppo Reno5 Pro+ were leaked online on JD.com, a couple of days ago. Now Key specifications of the handset have been tipped on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. As a reminder, Oppo Reno5 series will be launched today in China at 7:40 pm local time (5:10 pm IST). The smartphone is likely to be the top-end variant in the Reno5 series. Oppo Reno5 & Reno5 Pro Listed on JD.com, Likely to Be Launched on December 10, 2020.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ (Photo Credits: Weibo)

In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno5 Pro+ is expectd to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. As per the tipster on Weibo, the device will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP main shooter with Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens & a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, the handset might get a 32MP camera for selfies & video calls.

The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. On the other hand, reports have suggested that the Oppo Reno5 will get a flat display whereas the Reno5 Pro & Reno5 Pro+ will come with a curved display. Pricing & other details of Reno5 series will be announced during its launch event.

