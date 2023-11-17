Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was injured after the ceiling plaster of his house collapsed in Thane on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 8:30am in a ground-plus five storey building in Amrut Nagar in Mumbra, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

"The boy has been admitted in Kalwa civic hospital. He has sustained injuries to his chest, head and legs. The building is 20 years old and is being checked for structural safety by civic engineers," he added.

