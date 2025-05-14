Thane, May 14 (PTI) Police have registered a kidnapping case after a 17-year-old girl went 'missing' on Tuesday, an official said.

Police said the girl left her home in Ghodbunder area around 11:30 AM to check her class 10 results, but never returned, following which her parents launched a search. Unable to trace her, they lodged a complaint at Kasarwadavali police station.

Police registered a case of kidnapping against an unidentified person on Wednesday and launched an investigation, an official added.

