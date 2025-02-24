Amethi (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) The body of an 18-year-old woman was found in a well here on Monday, with the police launching a probe into the matter, officials said.

The body was found in the well in Phoola village.

Also Read | Rules Changing From March 1, 2025: Revised Nomination Process for Mutual Fund Folios, Demat Accounts To Be Effective From Next Month, Check Rule Changes.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mohanganj, Rakesh Kumar, said, "The body has been sent for postmortem. The cause of death is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway as part of the legal proceedings."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)