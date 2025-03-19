Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Five members of a gang, including a woman, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl, sexually assaulting her and "attempting" to force her into prostitution in Warangal district of Telangana, police said.

A juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the case, they said.

On March 11, the minor girl went missing in the limits of Mills Colony police station, following which a case was registered, police said.

During investigation, the girl was traced near Mulugu, from where she was rescued, police said in an official statement.

The minor girl told police that she was kidnapped by a group of people who forced her to consume marijuana (ganja) and then she was sexually assaulted, the statement said.

Warangal Commissioner of Police, Sunpreet Singh, formed three special investigation teams to apprehend the accused persons. Investigations further revealed that the woman, the prime accused in the case, was organising a prostitution racket. She took the juvenile with her and they conspired to bring women or girls into prostitution, to earn more money from clients, police said.

They targeted the victim and contacted her through a social media platform, police said, adding that after gaining her trust, she was lured out of her house on March 11.

The woman along with her accomplices then kidnapped the victim in a car and took her to an abandoned house near Narsampet, they added.

They then forcibly made her consume 'ganja' and one of the accused sexually assaulted her, they said.

The accused threatened the victim and later dropped her near Mulugu and fled, police added.

