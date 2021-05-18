Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Semiconductor company Texas Instruments on Tuesday said it will set up 86 critical care beds at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in the next 3-4 weeks.

The company is assisting by providing oxygen concentrators to employees and their dependents across India, an official statement said, adding employee driven initiatives have so far helped distribute 400 oxygen concentrators, 10 ventilators, 125 cylinders and 1200 medical kits.

Jaguar Overseas Ltd (JOL) on Tuesday said that it is celebrating 30 years of pioneering innovation and sustainable development in the design, engineering, procurement and construction industry.

With presence across Africa and Asia, JOL has successfully executed projects in the segments ranging from power, agriculture and civil infrastructure among others, the company said in a statement.

Petonic Infotech on Tuesday said it has mobilized Rs 2 crore towards COVID relief efforts. The management consultancy firm has tied up with NGOs like Open Innovation Lotus Foundation, Project India Foundation and others for reaching rural India during the second wave of COVID crisis, as per an official statement.

Edelweiss Asset Management on Tuesday said it has introduced a slew of health and medical assistance measures for COVID-afflicted employees including launching a two weeks' COVID-special leave. The company will also reimburse the full cost of vaccination for its employees and family members, as per an official statement.

