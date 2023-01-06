New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) HCL Technologies on Friday announced that The ODP Corporation has selected the company as its primary IT partner.

Nasdaq-listed ODP, is a provider of products, services and technology solutions through an integrated Business-to-Business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence.

HCLTech will be the IT partner for ODP for IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions and Veyer business units, according to a statement.

The release did not disclose the size of the contract.

As part of this agreement, HCLTech will leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable efficient IT operations with personalised and intuitive services.

"ODP will also benefit from HCLTech's vast experience in application modernisation and operating model transformation to further evolve as an agile, product-centric IT organisation," the release said.

