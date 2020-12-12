Coimbatore, Dec 12 (PTI) A poster of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was allegedly found torn in a locality in the city, triggering a group of people staged a protest demanding the arrest of those behind the act, police said.

The poster, near a temple in the Ramanathapuram area, was found torn by a resident and police was alerted.

Also Read | Farmers' Protest: Govt Using Signal Jammers to Suppress Agitation Updates on Social Media? PIB Fact Check Terms It 'Fake News'.

As the news spread, people belonging to different political parties and community organisations, who are ardent followers of Muthuramalinga Thevar, rushed to the place and protested seeking immediate arrest of the culprits, police said.

Police personnel were also deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Assures Farmers on Agri Reforms, Says Govt Committed to Their Welfare.

Even as police detained 40 people for staging protests, senior police officials spoke to the protestors and assured actions against those behind the incident at the earliest.PTI NVM SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)