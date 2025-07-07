New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man whose body was found with his hands tied behind his back in a public park in Delhi's Vijay Vihar, an official said on Monday.

The body was discovered on the morning of June 29 after a PCR call was received around 5 am about the body lying in Maharana Pratap Park, Vijay Vihar, he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Police rushed to the scene and found the victim dead, with both hands tied with a white gamcha (cotton cloth), suggesting he had been overpowered and killed in a premeditated manner," a senior police officer said.

A case under Section 103 (1) (Murder) of the BNS was registered at Vijay Vihar police station the same day and an investigation was launched.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

During the course of the probe, multiple teams were formed to scan the crime scene, examine CCTV footage from surrounding areas, and identify the deceased. Technical surveillance and local intelligence led the investigators to crucial leads.

"Based on sustained field work and interrogation of suspects, three people have been arrested in connection with the crime," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)