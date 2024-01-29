Gonda (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Police on Monday registered an abetment to suicide case against the wife of a doctor, her sister and her brother after the 40-year-old medic allegedly killed himself last week, an official said.

Devi Dayal allegedly hanged himself in his clinic on Friday. In a purported suicide note, Dayal held his wife Priya Yadav, sister-in-law Bharti and brother-in-law Raju responsible for the step, the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dayal's father, a case has been registered against Yadav and her two siblings at Kotwali police station.

Kotwali SHO Rajesh Singh said efforts are underway to nab the accused.

