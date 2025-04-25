Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Three children drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Dholpur district while taking a bath on Friday afternoon, police said.

The victims were identified as Arun (12), Pranshu (10) and Himanshu (8), they said.

In charge of the police station Kripal Singh said that three teenagers had gone to take bath in a pond under Motiyapur bridge on Dholpur-Karauli national highway.

He said that while bathing, all three went into the deep water and drowned.

Some locals rescued all three with the help of their family members and rushed them to the government hospital where doctors declared them dead, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent post-mortem, Singh added.

