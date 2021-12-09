Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI): Three persons, including two women, died and three others were injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a car in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at around 6.30 pm, they said adding six persons were travelling in the three-wheeler.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 131 Crore Doses.

The auto-driver and two women working in the office of Mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) died while three others who were injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, a police official said.

Also Read | Italian Competition Authority Fines Amazon USD 1.3 Billion for Abusing Its Market Position.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)