Gurugram, Apr 21 (PTI) Three men were arrested in connection with the crematorium wall collapse incident that killed five people in Gurugram's Arjun Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The arrested men are Paramjit Singh Oberoi, the cremation ground improvement committee chief; Subhash Chand Kharbanda, its secretary; and Krishna Kumar, a panel member. The trio was released on bail after they joined the investigation, a police spokesperson said.

Earlier on Sunday, the victims' family members held a protest at Pataudi Chowk to demand the accused's arrest.

Three men and two minor girls died and two were injured in after a wall of the Madanpuri cremation ground collapsed on them on Saturday.

An FIR was registered against the cremation ground improvement committee members under provisions of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony, the police said.

