Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) Three men died after the car in which they were travelling fell into a quarry pond near Mala here, police said on Tuesday.

The victims, Titto, Shyam and George, all residents of nearby localities, were travelling along the narrow road inside the granite quarry in Kuzhikkattussery on Monday night when the incident occurred. The vehicle suddenly lost control and fell into the pond after breaking the barriers, police said.

The dead bodies were recovered with the help of scuba divers who had to search for a few hours, police added.

