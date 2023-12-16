Saharanpur (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) Three people were killed in this district on Saturday in separate road accidents caused by dense fog, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said labourers Sabir (18) and Akram (26)were coming to Gangoh for some work in the morning, when a speeding truck hit them from behind at Issopur Kalalhati.

Both the motorcyclists were seriously injured and taken to a primary health centre, where doctors declared them dead.

In Birakhedi village, a truck hit two brothers who were on the way to their school.

Anam (15) and his brother Anas (17) were seriously injured and taken to a primary health centre, where doctors declared the younger one dead, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, they said.

