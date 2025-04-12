New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended a 19-year-old boy and a minor for allegedly stabbing five people, including a police personnel, while committing three robberies in a couple of hours in the Adarsh Nagar area here, an official on Saturday said.

The victims, identified as Head Constable Jai Bhagwan, Sonu Kumar (21), Mukesh, Abhishek Pandey and Chainmay, suffered injuries during three robbery attempts in the early hours of Thursday, he said.

Also Read | RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 at rrbapply.gov.in: Registration for 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts Begin, Know Age Limit, Application Fee and Steps To Apply.

The accused, identified as Suraj, is involved in six cases related to theft and the Arms Act, he said, adding that a minor was also apprehended in the case.

The first robbery occurred at 3.45 am at Indra Nagar, the robbers, riding a scooter, snatched Sonu's mobile phone and money. They stabbed him when he tried to resist the attempt, a police officer said.

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

In the second incident around 4.05 am, the accused first robbed Mukesh who was unloading goods at Azadpur Flyover. The accused snatched Rs 1,200 and his phone. They stabbed him when he resisted, a senior police officer said.

"Meanwhile, Abhishek, a cab driver, saw the looting taking place and tried to help Mukesh and the accused stabbed him as well," the officer said.

Head Constable Bhagwan saw the robbery taking place while returning home. "He sustained two stab injuries when he tried to stop the robbery taking place," the officer added.

The third incident took place in Nehru Nagar where the robbers snatched Chinmay's laptop and stabbed him around 5.30 am.

Three separate cases were registered at the local police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. All five people are out of danger and some have also been discharged, police said.

The police conducted a detailed investigation, recorded victims' statements, analysed CCTV footage and activated local intelligence networks.

Based on the gathered intelligence, the police apprehended the accused Suraj and a minor accomplice, police said.

During interrogation, the two confessed to their involvement in all three cases, they said.

"The knife used in the attacks was also recovered along with a scooter that had been reported stolen in a separate e-FIR registered at the Shalimar Bagh Police Station," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)