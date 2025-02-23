Bhadohi (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Three policemen, including the commandant of a PAC battalion, were injured here when a speeding truck hit their vehicle from behind, a police official said.

The commandant was inspecting the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans deployed for Maha Kumbh-related security arrangements on National Highway-19 in Bhadohi on Saturday when the truck crashed into his official vehicle near a 'dhaba', the official said.

The injured policemen have been identified as commandant of 39th battalion of PAC, Mirzapur DIG Bikash Kumar Baidya, and constables Gauri Shankar Pandey and Satyendra Kumar Singh.

SHO of Gopiganj police station Shyam Bihari said on NH-19, the 39th battalion PAC is deployed for Prayagraj Mahakumbh on a 42-kilometre-long route in the district.

DIG Baidya was on the highway in his official vehicle to inspect the security arrangements, when a speeding truck coming from behind hit his vehicle near a 'dhaba'. And as the truck crossed the vehicle, the truck hit it again from the side and fled at a high speed, the SHO said.

Shyam Bihari said the injured cops were taken to a nearby private hospital from where everyone was referred to the Divisional Hospital in Mirzapur for better treatment.

The SHO said that the condition of everyone, including the DIG, is fine. He added that CCTV footage is being examined, and that efforts are on to nab the truck driver and the truck.

Based on the complaint lodged by the driver (PAC constable Satyendra Kumar Singh), a case has been registered against unknown persons under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125(A) and 125(B) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 324(4) (mischief) of the BNS.

