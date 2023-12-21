New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Agarwal as the deputy managing director and CEO of freight rail systems in the company.

The decision to assign the new responsibility to Agarwal, the company's chief financial officer, was taken on Wednesday, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

"The board of directors... has approved the following management changes... Anil Kumar Agarwal, the Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer, has been given the responsibility of serving as Deputy Managing Director and CEO of Freight Rail Systems and designated DMD & CEO (Freight Rail Systems)," the filing said.

He will be responsible for the entire business vertical of the freight rail systems of the company.

Prithish Chowdhary, director, Marketing and Business Development, has been given the role of a whole-time director and designated as the Deputy CEO of passenger rail systems.

The board also decided to promote Joint CFO Saurav Singhania as the chief financial officer of the company. Singhania would also be the chief risk officer of the company.

Titagarh Rail Systems is a mobility solution provider with presence in India and Italy. Having state-of-the-art factories in both the countries, the company is committed to meeting the diverse requirements of passenger and freight rolling stock.

